California governor pledges consistent workplace mask rules

“We’re are glad to see Cal/OSHA catching up with CDC on masking and social distancing, though we have some outstanding concerns regarding documentation and N95s," said Robert Moutrie, a policy advocate at the California Chamber of Commerce. Business groups say the N95 requirement could be costly and potentially cause a shortage.

California Farm Bureau director of employment policy Bryan Little and Helen Cleary, director of the Phylmar Regulatory Roundtable, a coalition of large businesses with major California operations, both said the draft rules still leave confusing gaps in how employers are supposed to comply.

“I think there is some stuff in here to like," Little said. But given the ongoing questions, “I’m not prepared to jump up and down for joy over this.”

Confusion over what have been conflicting rules prompted business groups to push the governor to use his executive powers to override the board.

Newsom responded that the revised proposed regulations to be considered next week will conform California's workplace rules with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines being broadly adopted by the state starting Tuesday.