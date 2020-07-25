California governor pledges support for essential workers

Latinos make up 39% of California's population but 55% of confirmed positive coronavirus cases, according to state data. They account for 45% of the deaths, more than any other group. The majority of farm workers, construction workers, cooks, food prep workers, truck drivers, cashiers and janitors are Latino, Newsom said.

Many farm workers still don't have access to appropriate masks and protective equipment, and many are afraid to get tested for the virus because it could force them to stop working, said Armando Valdez, who runs a nonprofit in Fresno and has been working with farm workers and other families in the area during the pandemic.

“If you do it and become positive you're not going to have any food on your table, but if you continue you most likely can either die of this or infect other people," he said.

He said much of the state and federal virus relief money has been tied up in bureaucracy or run through organizations that aren't the closest to the ground. Many workers are still getting evicted despite state policies designed to prevent it right now, and at some farms workers still aren't getting enough protective equipment, he said. His organization made and distributed more than 4,000 masks.