California governor prepares 'different kind of speech'

But the legislation is troubling to John Kabateck, director of the California chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business.

“The last thing we need are new laws and rules that are going to send small businesses and consumers into a flurry of uncertainty and fear,” he said.

Last year, Newsom devoted his entire State of the State address to housing and homelessness, highlighting an issue that has plagued California for decades. The pandemic disrupted many of Newsom’s plans, although the state did invest heavily in a program to house the homeless in converted hotel rooms.

Mike Herald, legislative advocate for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, said he understands Newsom will likely focus much of his speech on reopening the economy and resuming social gatherings. But he said he’s also hoping Newsom will commit to “further address the economic woes that many Californians are suffering through.” Specifically, he wants to see another round of stimulus payments and a pledge to use the latest federal relief money to help pay down unpaid rent.

“We really need to find ways to put cash in people’s pockets because they really need it,” he said.

Newsom did not tip his hand on Monday when speaking with reporters, other than to say he would talk “a little bit” about homelessness. Overall, Newsom said he hopes people come away from the speech “optimistic” about “a future that I have all the confidence in the world is extraordinarily bright, as long as it’s an inclusive future.”

