California governor to say return to normal not good enough

The speech also is important for Newsom’s legislative allies, who joined forces with him in recent weeks to approve the schools and stimulus packages.

“The governor knows results are more important than rhetoric, but the right message can be helpful in bringing us together on the same page,” said Toni Atkins, the top Democrat in the state Senate. “That’s critical as we move closer to getting COVID-19 under control.”

Newsom will highlight vaccination efforts, including being the first state to launch mass vaccination sites in partnership with the federal government. He also will touch on the intense wildfire season, saying, “Let's call it what it is: climate change.”

“Just as we approached COVID, we are guided by science," Newsom plans to say.

California was the first to issue a statewide stay-at-home order last March, and many of those restrictions have lingered throughout the pandemic. The Newsom administration still says the virus is “widespread” in most counties, triggering limits on businesses and public gatherings.

Business and labor groups will be watching Newsom’s speech closely for clues on how he will approach reopening. A key piece of pending legislation would expand paid sick leave for workers who must miss work because of the coronavirus.