California governor to weigh budget that nixes pandemic cuts

“We already know from the pandemic some of our weaknesses,” he said.

Republicans, meanwhile, grumbled about a tax increase on businesses with 500 or more employees. The hike would more than double an environmental fee that primarily goes into two funds to pay for cleaning up hazardous waste sites throughout the state.

The budget eliminates the fee for businesses with fewer than 100 employees and keeps it the same for those 100 to 499 workers.

State Sen. Shannon Grove, a Republican from Bakersfield, said the tax increase will discourage companies from hiring more people for fear of growing too large and having to pay a much bigger fee.

“Why do we punish employers for hiring people?” she said.

The tax increase required a two-thirds vote from the Legislature, a task made easier by Democrats controlling enough seats that they don't need Republican votes. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, a Democrat from Bell Gardens, said large employers were part of the negotiations on the bill and agreed to pay the higher tax “because they understand that for a long time they have not been paying their fair share.”