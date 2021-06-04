California governor won't lift virus state of emergency

"It’s a much bigger expansion of authority if you can make laws," he said.

Anger over some of Newsom's executive orders issued during the pandemic prompted more than 1.6 million voters to sign a recall petition, meaning the governor will likely face an election later this year to determine whether he can stay in office for the remainder of his term.

Since the recall effort gained steam, Newsom and the Legislature have authorized $2.3 billion in cash payments for low-income adults, with plans to give another $8.1 billion in rebates to most taxpaying adults later this year. And he has pledged to give out more than $100 million in incentives for people to get vaccinated.

Friday, Newsom answered criticism that those decisions were driven by a desire to build goodwill among voters and avoid an early exit from office.

“Every single decision I have made is consistent with the work I’ve done for decades and what I campaigned on,” Newsom said, noting that he has instituted a “health first” approach.

State Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk scoffed at that sentiment, saying that if Newsom believes the state is safe enough to reopen on June 15 “then it's safe enough for people to be able to make decisions for themselves without his arbitrary and capricious rules.”

“I believe it is time for him to hang up his crown and restore our democracy," he said.

