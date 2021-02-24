California halts system of shared vaccine codes after misuse

California is revamping its plan to help essential workers and seniors in underserved communities get coronavirus vaccinations after officials learned that appointment access codes were leaked to people who were not eligible for the shots.

The move comes as the state of 40 million people is striving to prioritize vaccinating the most vulnerable, including low-income, Latino and Black residents who have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic, as well as essential workers.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said Wednesday that the state provided general access codes to about 1,000 community groups so they could sign up residents for reserved doses at federally funded vaccination sites that opened last week in Los Angeles and Oakland.

But these group codes were shared over email and passed on, leading some people to sign up for shots who were not eligible because of their age or occupation. In one instance, outsiders showed up at a predominantly Latino public housing community for vaccinations being provided by a mobile unit sent from the Los Angeles site, he said.

“We’re going to go away from group codes to individual codes,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week. “We don’t like to see those abuses.”