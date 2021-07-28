California health exchange rates to increase 1.8% in 2022

“California is continuing to make significant progress towards covering everyone in our state, and a key part of that is to make sure folks can take advantage of the federal support through the American Rescue Plan," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

In California, premiums increased an average of 8.5% per year from 2015 through 2019. Since then, the Democratic-controlled Legislature and governor have passed laws aimed at attracting healthier people to buy coverage, including offering subsidies and taxing those who refuse to buy health insurance. That helps spread costs among more consumers, keeping premiums lower for everybody.

The 1.8% increase for 2022 is higher than the 0.6% for this year and the 0.8% for 2020 but it's still much lower than the average 6% increase in health care costs, Lee said.

“The fact that the premiums went up a third of what it is going up through the employer coverage in 2022 is really very good news,” he said.

More competition among health care providers has also contributed to lower rates, Lee said. There are now 12 health companies in the exchange, giving most consumers at least four choices of providers.