California inmate charged with unemployment benefits fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California prisoner is one of two people accused of stealing more than $100,000 in unemployment benefits in the latest allegation related to what authorities say is a multibillion-dollar fraud aided by lax safeguards at a state agency.

Alana Powers, 45, an inmate at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week, along with 51-year-old Jason Vertz of Fresno, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The indictment was unsealed, and Vertz was arraigned on Tuesday after his arrest, prosecutors said. They said neither has yet listed a defense attorney.

Officials say the state has paid at least $11 billion in benefits to people whose identities it has been unable to verify, which they say is likely fraud. Of that, $810 million was tied to ineligible prisoners.

The pair is charged with submitting several fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to the state Employment Development Department through a program intended to help people hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdowns.