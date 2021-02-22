California inspectors find 'deficiencies' at virus test lab

The state pushed for the rapid opening and ramp-up of the laboratory at a time when it was often difficult to get tests, which were sometimes delayed until the results were relatively useless because they came too late.

“The deficiencies identified by Laboratory Field Services, although they are taken very seriously, do reflect that we established the laboratory on an accelerated timeframe, and we knew that there might be growing pains that would require work and process improvements," Ghaly said.

State Sen. Patricia Bates, top Republican on the Senate's Special Committee on Pandemic Emergency Response led by Democrats, called the findings “the first step towards addressing the disturbing allegations made by whistleblowers."

But more needs to be done, she said. Bates called again for oversight hearings by the committee, saying in a statement that “The serious questions that have been raised about this testing facility are truly troubling.”

State officials still are counting on rapid testing results to help restore some normalcy amid quickly falling virus cases statewide. The lab gets samples from more than 1,500 collection sites to aid schools, churches, clinics, workplaces, and community-based organizations.