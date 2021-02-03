California joins feds in bid to speed coronavirus vaccines

“No one is satisfied with the pace of distribution of these vaccines,” Newsom said. "We have more work to do, but we have made demonstrable progress and we will continue to build on that.”

Officials announced last week that the state by mid-month will create a new centralized vaccine distribution system led by Blue Shield, though specifics of the program are still being developed.

Newsom said the big insurance company is a logical, experienced, California-based choice to coordinate the program, dismissing as “nonsense” any speculation that the choice had anything to do with political support he's received from company officials.

The move came as California officials recalculate which groups should be next in line for shots amid limited supply.

The state has authorized health workers, teachers, food and agriculture employees, other first responders and people 65 and older to be inoculated. Newsom announced last week that the state would next move to an age-based system, outraging some who would move farther back in line.

On Wednesday, eight San Francisco Bay Area county health officers endorsed using scarce vaccines for those 65 and older.