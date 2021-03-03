California lawmakers eye aiding those with criminal records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are pushing several new efforts this year to largely seal or expunge criminal records for people who have completed their sentences, expanding on existing laws that proponents said aid people who are trying to re-enter society.

Nearly 8 million of California's 40 million residents have an arrest or conviction on their record, said state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, a Democrat from Los Angeles who proposed one of the measures on Wednesday.

“These men and women have completed the sentence they were given," and many pursued rehabilitation programs during their incarceration, she said. "After their release, instead of being able to put their new skills to use, they are hit with hundreds if not thousands of restrictions and limitations that keep them from building a new life.”

Her bill would require the state Department of Justice to automatically seal the records of people who go two years without another run-in with law enforcement after completing their sentences and any parole or probation obligations.

Proponents said law enforcement agencies and prosecutors would continue to have access to those individuals' criminal records.