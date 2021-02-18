California lawmakers, governor at odds on school reopening

In a news release, Newsom said his plan “is grounded in the same science that's been recognized by the medical professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by the President's Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Fauci, and by the President himself.”

“I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible,” Newsom said.

The legislative plan emerged in the midst of a rapid decline of coronavirus cases in California. Health officials in Los Angeles County, the state's largest with 10 million residents, announced earlier this week that cases have fallen enough there that all districts could resume classroom instruction if they choose.

One of those districts, Long Beach Unified, the state's fourth-largest with 70,000 students, said Thursday it plans to resume some in-person instruction for elementary grades on March 29. If case levels continue to drop it would bring grades 6-12 back to classrooms in April.