 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California lawmakers OK budget over governor's objections

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday passed a $300 billion operating budget over the objections of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, highlighting disagreements among Democrats about how to spend a record-breaking surplus that, by itself, is more than most other states spend in a year.

While Newsom does not support the Legislature's spending plan, lawmakers sent the bill to his desk anyway because the California Constitution requires them to pass a budget by Wednesday or else they don't get paid. Unlike most states, California lawmakers are full-time and get paid $119,702 per year.

Newsom and legislative leaders will continue negotiating with the goal of coming up with a spending plan they can all agree on before the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature wants to spend more money than Newsom does on education and housing. The lawmakers' plan would cover college tuition for 150,000 more students than Newsom would.

And lawmakers want to borrow about $1 billion per year and use it to help about 8,000 first-time buyers purchase a home by covering 20% of the price. The plan could potentially lower mortgage payments by about $1,000 per month in a state where the median home price hit a record high of $849,080 in March.

People are also reading…

“This is the budget that you ran for office for,” Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat from Sacramento, said Monday while urging lawmakers to vote for the bill.

Lawmakers say they can afford to do those things because California's revenues have soared throughout the pandemic as the rich have gotten richer and pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes compared to other states. This year, California's surplus — money left over once the state has fulfilled its existing commitments — is more than $97 billion.

But Newsom doesn't like the Legislature's plan because he says it would spend too much of the state's surplus — money that is only available for one year — on things that must have more than one year of funding, mostly for schools and community colleges. The Legislature’s plan would spend $2.4 billion more for ongoing expenses than Newsom’s plan, a disparity that would grow to $5.6 billion by 2026.

While California has lots of money today, the Newsom administration fears the economy is showing signs of stress as stock prices fall and inflation keeps going up because of supply chain disruptions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the financial storm clouds on the horizon, a final budget must be fiscally responsible,” said Anthony York, Newsom's senior advisor for communications. “The Governor remains opposed to massive ongoing spending, and wants a budget that pays down more of the state’s long-term debts and puts more money into state reserves.”

Lawmakers disagree. They say the extra money they want to spend is small, accounting for less than 1% of total spending. Plus, legislative leaders noted Monday that their plan includes “record-high reserves” — about $700 million more than Newsom proposed — “to protect California during future economic slowdowns.”

This type of disagreement is typical in California, where governors usually see their role as stopping the progressive Legislature from spending too much money.

But Newsom’s plan has its own problems. It would leave the state about $25 billion over a constitutional limit on spending over the next two years, a situation the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office says could push the state over a “fiscal cliff” that could force budget cuts even if state revenues continue to grow.

The Newsom administration has downplayed those concerns, noting their plan would spend 95% of the budget surplus on one-time expenses — money that could be pulled back in an emergency.

One thing Newsom and legislative leaders can agree on is they want to give a portion of the budget surplus back to taxpayers to help them pay for record-high gas prices. But they can't agree who should get the money, and how much they should get.

Newsom wants to send checks of up to $800 to everyone who has a car registered in the state. The Legislature wants to send $200 checks to people who have taxable income below a certain level — $125,000 for single people and $250,000 for couples.

Newsom's plan would cost $11.5 billion and taxpayers might get the checks a little faster because the money would come on a debit card. The Legislature's plan would cost $8 billion, but it wouldn't benefit the wealthy.

“We should be supporting those families and households, middle class and below, that would be really struggling from these costs versus those with incomes for whom this would not be as much of a problem,” said state Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Democrat from Berkeley and chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.

Republicans don't like either plan. Instead, they favor a suspension of the state's gas tax, which at 51.1 cents-per-gallon is the second highest in the nation.

“There's nothing in today's proposal to bring immediate relief for Californians, said Assemblymember Vince Fong, a Republican from Bakersfield and vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. “As the state coffers grow, family bank accounts are shrinking and Californians consistently pay more and more to Sacramento and get pennies back temporarily. That is not relief."

This story has been updated to correct that Assemblymember Vince Fong is from Bakersfield, not Fresno.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments. The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunity in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord. It was a sign of how difficult it is to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. Biden told the summit the Western Hemisphere could be “the most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world.” But quick on the heels of Biden's remarks, he heard objections from the leaders of Belize and Argentina to the U.S. decision to exclude from the summit several countries with authoritarian leaders.

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement Wednesday that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a prerecorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument. It's a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News