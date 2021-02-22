California lawmakers OK payment for voter outreach campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials have figured out a way to pay for a controversial $35 million voter outreach contract signed last year with a firm linked to then-candidate Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

State Controller Betty Yee had refused to pay the firm last year, saying the secretary of state's office signed the contract without budget authority. The Democratic-led Legislature on Monday approved a state budget amendment aimed at allowing the payment.

Former Secretary of State Alex Padilla, now a Democratic U.S. senator, chose the Washington, D.C.-based firm SKDK last August to run a voter education campaign for the state's November election, when all voters were given a mail ballot. The deal drew criticism because SKDK's managing director, Anita Dunn, was a senior strategist for Biden's campaign.

At the time, the secretary of state's office said Padilla had no role in selecting the vendor.

The contract was for the firm to create a campaign called “Vote Safe California” aimed at reminding people to participate in the election even during the pandemic. Part of the goal was to do outreach to people who may be voting by mail for the first time.