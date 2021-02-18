California lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After weeks of tense negotiations, California's legislative leaders agreed Thursday on a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring following months of closures because of the pandemic.

The “Safe and Open Schools Plan” gives schools additional time and money for reopening than was included in a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom. That plan, announced in December, provided $2 billion and called for schools to resume classroom instruction in February. It was heavily criticized by school officials.

The governor said last week that a deal with lawmakers on revising his plan was imminent, but this week described negotiations as “stubborn.” He did not sign off on the final legislative plan and his office did not respond to a request for comment.

The legislative plan would not force schools to reopen but would provide more funding to those that do. Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat who chairs the Budget Committee, said lawmakers hope to approve the legislation as soon as Monday.

Should Newsom veto the plan, the Legislature would need two-thirds of both chambers to override. The last time that happened was 1979.