California lawmakers revive virus tax break for businesses

The U.S. Treasury Department assured the state it could pass the bill without forfeiting billions of dollars in federal aid. Monday, the state Senate voted 37-0 to do just that. It now heads to the state Assembly.

The proposal is a relief for tax preparers, who have been advising clients to delay filing their state taxes while they await the bill's fate in the Legislature. Now that the bill is moving again, it will set off a flurry of activity as accounts rush to determine its implications, which will hinge on how regulators interpret it.

“That was our big issue for the past three to four months, a lack of clarity as to who could qualify for forgiveness,” said John P. Schultz, an accountant in the city of Ontario east of Los Angeles and a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. “It's going to be a scramble to get everything prepared.”

But not every business will benefit. The tax break only applies to companies that are not publicly traded and those that reported a loss of at least 25% of gross receipts during at least one quarter in 2020.

“While it does exclude some businesses, it's a very small number,” said state Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Democrat from Berkeley and chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.