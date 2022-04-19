 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California lawmakers target gunmakers, ghost guns in bills

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California state lawmakers advanced a measure Tuesday that would make it easier to skirt a federal law in order to sue gun-makers, legislation that opponents say is ultimately aimed at driving manufacturers out of business.

A different committee was poised to advance a bill targeting ghost guns, while a third committee approved a bill requiring firearm dealers to install digital video surveillance systems.

They are among several bills that gained momentum from recent mass shootings, including what police now say was a gang battle that earlier this month killed six people and wounded 12 people just blocks from the state Capitol.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting said his legislation would make it easier to sue gun-makers or dealers for liability in shootings that cause deaths or injuries. That could includes those who sell “ghost gun” kits where the parts lack serial numbers.

People are also reading…

Federal law blocks most of those types of lawsuits against the gun industry. But the U.S law does permit some types of liability lawsuits, including when gun-makers break state or local laws regarding the sale and marketing of their products. Last year, New York approved a first-in-the-nation law declaring such violations a “public nuisance,” opening up gun-makers to lawsuits, though the law has been challenged in court by manufacturers.

California already has some of the nation's toughest firearm restrictions.

Among what legislative analysts count as 107 existing California gun laws is a 10-day waiting period, background checks for buying both guns and ammunition, restrictions on types of guns including assault-style weapons, and a 10-bullet limit on ammunition magazines.

“We pride ourselves on having fairly strict gun control laws," Ting said. "We have done better than other states, but still not good enough.”

Gun control advocates said they have previously been stymied by the federal law when it comes to punishing manufacturers or dealers who are irresponsible or negligent in selling or advertising firearms.

Ting's bill would require firearm makers and dealers to “take reasonable precautions” under a “firearm industry standard of conduct” in making and selling their weapons. That can include things like making sure buyers are taught how to safely store and use the weapon, he said.

They also would be barred from making or distributing guns that are “likely to create a substantial and unreasonable risk of harm to public health and safety” under the bill co-sponsored by the Brady Campaign and state Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Starting in July 2023, violators could be sued by the attorney general, city or county attorneys, or anyone who suffered harm. They also could be sued for alleged violations of other laws, including false advertising, unfair competition or deceptive acts or practices.

“We think it provides a really good opportunity to put the power back in the hands of individuals who are the individual victims of gun violence,” Ting said. "And really, what we hope is by holding this industry accountable that they will be much more thoughtful about how they sell their weapons."

The National Rifle Association said the bill's real intent is “to torment the firearms industry through costly litigation in the widest array of circumstances.”

The bill is written so broadly that “almost anyone could bring civil action against the firearm industry,” said the California Rifle and Pistol Association. "It is an attack on the lawful commerce of firearms with an intent to limit the availability of firearms.”

Roy Griffith, the California group’s legislative director, said the proposal is “clearly in direct conflict with federal law.”

He equated it to allowing lawsuits against carmakers for drunken driving deaths.

“This industry gets protection that no other industry in the United States gets,” Ting responded. “Guns are not cars. The purpose of guns is to harm another individual.”

The Assembly Judiciary Committee advanced the bill on a 7-2 vote.

A different Assembly committee was poised to advance a bill aimed at “ghost guns,” which law enforcement agencies say have spiked in recent years. The U.S. Department of Justice reported nearly 20,000 were recovered nationwide last year, nearly double those seized in 2020.

The move comes days after President Joe Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without serial numbers.

“Anyone with a credit card and skills to build Ikea furniture, and some spare time, can make the same gun that took the lives of two of my classmates and changed mine forever,” testified Mia Tretta, who was shot in Santa Clarita during a 2019 attack at Saugus High School, where she is now a junior. She also spoke at Biden’s announcement.

California law already requires anyone building a weapon to apply to the state Department of Justice for a serial number to be inscribed on the firearm.

Assemblyman Mike Gipson's bill would instead block the sale of unfinished gun parts until they are regulated by the federal government. The measure would take effect Jan. 1, and give Californians who have weapons without serial numbers six months to register them and add the numbers.

Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, said the emphasis on ghost guns is overblown.

“Privately made firearms have become an unfortunate scapegoat,” he said, citing statistics by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives showing they are used in less than 1% of homicides. “There is simply no evidence that they are the cause for the surge in violent crime.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo. Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said. The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by late Saturday but remains tense.

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Probe: Nebraska lawmaker's behavior wasn't sexual harassment

Probe: Nebraska lawmaker's behavior wasn't sexual harassment

An investigation in Nebraska has concluded that a state lawmaker who resigned after admitting that he took photos of a female subordinate without her permission acted in a “boorish, brainless and bizarre” manner but did not commit illegal sexual discrimination or harassment. Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson wrote in her report that was released Wednesday that former state Sen. Mike Groene’s behavior was “wholly unprofessional and inappropriate” and that he would have faced disciplinary action in a private-sector job. Groene resigned in February after admitting that he took the photos of a female staffer. Groene, a blunt-spoken, often abrasive Republican who clashed with Democratic colleagues, also ended his candidacy to become a University of Nebraska Regent.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after a fire inflicted heavy damage in the latest setback for Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and Western officials could not confirm what caused the fire. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

Kansas governor nixes bills on trans athletes, parents' role

Kansas governor nixes bills on trans athletes, parents' role

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed conservative Republicans’ proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports and a GOP proposal aimed at making it easier for parents to try to remove materials from public school classrooms and libraries. Neither measure vetoed Friday cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature with the two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate necessary to override a veto. Kansas lawmakers are on their annual spring break but are scheduled to reconvene April 25. Kelly argued both were driving by politics. Republicans say the measure on transgender athletes protects competition and called the other measure a proposed “Parents' Bill of Rights.”

Presidents from countries on Russia's doorstep visit Ukraine

Presidents from countries on Russia's doorstep visit Ukraine

The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” In the Odesa region, Gov. Maksym Marchenko said Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva — the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet — with two missiles and caused “serious damage.” The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine — it said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire. 

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA doctor 'beamed up' to ISS with 'holoportation' technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News