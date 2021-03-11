California leaders look to reopening, push 1-shot vaccine

State officials aimed to dispel that notion.

“The best vaccine is the first one that's in your arm," said Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health.

Cornelia Stevens was among a few dozen residents lined up at the Los Angeles site. As a member of the California National Guard, she received an email Wednesday night informing her that her military branch was eligible for the vaccine.

“I’ve been waiting my turn. I didn’t think my time would come so quickly," said Stevens, 50. "I’m a little worried about side effects. But not worried enough not to get it.”

The state has tied its reopening plans to getting the most vulnerable residents vaccinated, particularly people in Black and Latino communities and in lower income neighborhoods.

The state uses a four-tiered, color-coded system to determine what businesses can open in a county; purple is the most restrictive, yellow the least. Under the system, counties will be eligible to move to less restrictive tiers once benchmarks are hit for vaccinating people in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods.