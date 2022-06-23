 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California leaders pledge new law to address gun ruling

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court Guns California

John Parkin, co-owner of Coyote Point Armory displays a handgun at his store in Burlingame, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. California's top law enforcement official said that he is working with the governor and legislative leaders on legislation to keep dangerous people from carrying concealed weapons in public, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision that imperils the state's current law.

 Haven Daley - staff, AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California legislators will consider a new law within days to keep dangerous people from carrying concealed weapons in public, Gov. Gavin Newsom and his top law enforcement official said Thursday after a U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidated the most populous state’s current law.

The high court struck down a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need, such as a direct threat to their safety. California is among a half-dozen states with a similar requirement.

Newsom in a tweet called the ruling a "dangerous decision from a court hell bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens from being gunned down in our streets, schools, and churches.”

People are also reading…

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the high court’s ruling still leaves states with the right to limit concealed carry permits to those who meet legal standards to safely possess firearms.

Lawmakers are amending legislation to expand the qualifications people must have to obtain a concealed carry permit, and to expand the places where no weapons may be carried. The revised bill will get its first hearing Tuesday, and lawmakers hope to send it quickly to Newsom for his signature.

Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, said he is “1,000% confident” that based on the high court’s ruling the new legislation “will be thrown into the waste bin of unconstitutional laws.”

Bonta conceded the ruling clearly overturns California’s law requiring people to give a good reason for carrying a concealed weapon. But he said the decision still allows the state to require things like an assessment of a person's dangerousness.

He said that will be “robust,” by examining things like arrests and criminal convictions, restraining orders “and other publicly available information that might suggest that a person poses a danger to themselves or to others.”

The state will require background checks, including with fingerprinting, as well as firearms training and a mental health assessment, Bonta said. Many of the precautions already are allowed under current law.

The Supreme Court decision “has made it clear that states like California still have many venues to prevent senseless death and keep our families safe from gun violence, and we’re going to use those avenues in California,” Bonta said.

Moreover, he said the decision still allows states to prohibit concealed weapons in certain sensitive areas like parks, amusement parks, sporting venues and other areas “of significant public congregation.”

Attorney Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, predicted Democrats pushing the bill are “going to declare every place they think of as a ‘sensitive place.'"

“These are the kind of games that they’re going to play to frustrate the spirit of the ruling,” he said.

Paredes said he expects a flood of gun owners to apply for concealed carry permits, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Los Angeles region, “and just dare the permitting authorities to go against this decision.”

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said his office already saw a jump in applications — 22 by Thursday afternoon, compared to two pending applications submitted since the beginning of the year. Miyamoto said his office hasn’t issued any permits since January 2020, when he was sworn in.

“We’re going to see a consistent interest in applying for concealed weapon carry because of the current climate that we’re in and people’s perception that it’s unsafe in the community,” he said. “My only concern would be more guns out in the community doesn’t mean it’s safer.”

John Parkin, co-owner of Coyote Point Armory in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Burlingame, said the court's decision removes the sheriff's ability to subjectively determine whether someone has a valid reason for a concealed carry permit.

“The people in San Francisco will now have the ability to go and apply for a license and actually not get rejected by a good cause statement that doesn’t meet the criteria of the elected sheriff," he said, adding the ruling “ will even out what happens between states that have more strict rules against states that have more normal Second Amendment federal rules that they use."

Nearly two-thirds of California’s 58 counties already make it relatively easy to obtain concealed carry permits but many are in rural areas. Michel's association plans to immediately update a lawsuit already under consideration by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging Los Angeles County's concealed weapon permitting policy.

Deputy Grace Medrano, a spokesperson for Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, said in a statement he has already issued more permits “as violent crime has risen within Los Angeles County."

"The Sheriff recognizes the threats to the residents have increased and has responded accordingly,” Medrano said.

Officials in both San Francisco and the city of Los Angeles said they are reviewing the Supreme Court’s decision and will seek a legal opinion from Bonta’s office.

Newsom and Bonta are backing a bill by Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, who earlier this month amended pending legislation to update California’s concealed carry permit requirements. Bonta and Portantino said it will be further amended before Tuesday’s hearing to conform with details in the Supreme Court ruling.

Bonta said the bill could go to Newsom by month’s end, before lawmakers adjourn for a monthlong summer recess. If two-thirds of lawmakers approve the bill it would take effect immediately instead of in January, but Bonta said those details still are being worked out.

Paredes said the bill “will do nothing but complicate the process and increase the costs of obtaining a permit by law-abiding citizens.”

Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles, Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco and Haven Daley in Burlingame contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election-year move meant to ease financial pressures. But it's not clear Biden has the votes to suspend the taxes. Many lawmakers in his own party have expressed reservations. Biden says he knows the move wouldn't reduce “all the pain but it will be a big help.” If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. Biden also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, “I’m good.” Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only. During a Thursday hearing in the couple's child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.” Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall" his ex-wife.

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer now that the state's June primary has come and gone. These forays, advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections, in reality are trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. In a time-tested midterm campaign year ritual, Republicans including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others are planning summer visits, marking the next phase in this quadrennial rite.

In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war

In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Ukraine's capital for a well-known Kyiv activist who took up arms against Russia's invasion and was killed. The 24-year-old Roman Ratushnyi had been a teenage protester during months of demonstrations that toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian leader in 2014. He was also known as an environmental campaigner in Kyiv who led a fight to preserve a wooded park from development. Poppies, the blood-red flowers that cover the battlefields of Europe’s two world wars, were lain in mourning on his coffin at a memorial service. Mourners then walked in a silent column behind his coffin to a vast plaza in central Kyiv where three months of protests overthrew then-President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sniff summit: Thousands of dogs descend on Madrid for World Dog Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News