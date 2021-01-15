California leaders push vaccinations despite limited supply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor and the mayor of Los Angeles triumphantly touted Dodger Stadium on Friday as a new mass coronavirus vaccination site capable of administering 12,000 shots a day, despite acknowledging they had no idea how many vaccines the state can expect to get from the federal government.

“As soon as we know, we'll be able to communicate that more fully to members of the public," Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference at the stadium, following contentions by governors that the Trump administration is walking back supply promises.

Newsom said he and other governors were told earlier this week that a reserve supply of 50 million doses would be distributed. California has been given 3 million doses so far and was anticipating hundreds of thousands more but is now working to confirm those doses are available.

Michael Pratt, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said there has been no reduction in doses shipped to states.