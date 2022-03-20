 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California Legislature upended by new political maps

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New political maps have upended the California Legislature this year by prodding more than two-dozen state lawmakers into early retirement or career changes, while others are forced into unfamiliar new districts ahead of the November election.

Democrats still vastly outnumber Republicans in both legislative chambers. But all the jockeying endangers the power base of Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and forced Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins to intervene to avoid head-to-head June 7 primary battles between her Democratic members.

In one case, two San Francisco Bay Area assemblymen duked it out in a mock pillow fight after they were drawn into the same new district. But Evan Low ultimately said he would move to a neighboring district to avoid the fight with Marc Berman.

People are also reading…

Much of the fallout stems from the new jigsaw puzzle legislative maps required each decade after the national census recalculates the state's population. California's political maps are drawn by a randomly selected Citizens Redistricting Commission whose members aren't allowed to consider if new district lines imperil sitting lawmakers.

The number of seats in flux hasn't been seen since the last redistricting a decade ago, said legislative historian Alex Vassar of the California State Library. It's also unusual, he said, because just seven lawmakers, all senators, are departing because of term limits compared to 17 legislators in 2016.

Some of the departures include Democratic members of the Assembly who were elected with Rendon during the last redistricting year, in 2012. Like him, they all were eligible to serve through 2024.

Among them are Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin and Rudy Salas, both running for Congress; Lorena Gonzalez, who left midterm to lead the California Labor Federation; Ed Chau, appointed to a Los Angeles County judgeship; and Jim Frazier, who also resigned midterm.

In addition, class of 2012 Democratic members Richard Bloom, Tom Daly, Bill Quirk and Mark Stone opted not to seek reelection, with Stone saying it would be “inherently unfair” to voters if he ran in a new district for just two years.

“Redistricting creates a lot of opportunities and a lot of churn,” said Rob Pyers, research director of the nonpartisan California Target Book, which closely tracks redistricting.

A typical election cycle might see fewer than a half-dozen incumbents not seek reelection for various reasons, he said.

This time there are 26 races with no incumbent in the 80-member Assembly, while 10 of the 20 Senate seats on the November ballot will have no incumbent. Half of the 40-member Senate is up for election every two years, while all Assembly members run every two years.

Rendon is among those who see advantages in the upheaval, saying the changes "add new energy to our house.”

What some are calling this the Legislature's “Great Resignation,” Susannah Delano, executive director of Close the Gap sees it as the “Great Opportunity” to elect more women.

About 80% of departing lawmakers are men, making this year “the start of California’s best opportunity yet to elect a Legislature that raises the national bar on equity” said Delano, whose organization promotes progressive female legislative candidates. Before this year's early departures, 39 of California's 120 legislators were women.

Across the Capitol Rotunda, Atkins hasn't faced the same mid-term defections. She helped de-escalate one intraparty battle in the Central Valley when Sen. Melissa Hurtado agreed to relocate into the new 16th Senate District rather than face fellow Democratic Sen. Anna Caballero in the 14th Senate District.

That pits Hurtado, with Atkins' pledge of support from the Senate Democratic Caucus, against former Democratic Assemblywoman Nicole Parra. And Sen. Connie Leyva opted not to seek reelection when she was lumped into the same Senate district with fellow Democrat Sen. Susan Rubio.

On the Republican side, Sen. Andreas Borgeas dropped his reelection bid rather than play musical chairs with Sen. Shannon Grove for the same seat.

Several members of the Assembly also opted not to seek reelection rather than run against fellow Democrats after they were drawn into the same legislative districts. But in the San Francisco Bay Area former Assemblyman Kansen Chu is trying to unseat incumbent freshman and fellow Democrat Alex Lee, the Legislature's youngest lawmaker in decades.

On the Republican side, Assemblymen Thurston Smith and Tom Lackey are running for the same seat, as are Randy Voepel and former GOP leader Marie Waldron. And two incumbents from opposing parties — Democrat Cottie Petrie-Norris and Republican Steve Choi — are running against each other in a Southern California district.

Former Assembly GOP Leader Chad Mayes, now the Legislature's only independent; Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham; and Democratic Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell all are retiring even though each could serve at least four more years.

Four Democratic lawmakers are giving up their seats to seek higher office: Assembly members Cristina Garcia and Adam Gray and Sen. Sydney Kamlager are running for Congress, while Assemblyman Marc Levine is running for state insurance commissioner.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is leaving to challenge fellow Republican and retiring Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones for an open congressional seat. And Democratic Assemblyman Jim Cooper is leaving to seek Jones' old job as sheriff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News