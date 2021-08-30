 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California may allow students to choose names on diplomas
0 Comments
AP

California may allow students to choose names on diplomas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California college students could choose the names they want on their diplomas rather than having their birth names listed, under a bill sent Monday to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The measure aims to particularly aid transgender and nonbinary students by making sure public colleges don’t use the “deadname” they were assigned at birth, Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu said.

It passed the Assembly on a 47-0 vote.

It expands on a similar bill that Newsom signed into law in 2019 that required K-12 schools to update the diplomas and transcripts of former students to reflect their chosen names and gender identities.

Chiu said the latest bill would remove one of the many barriers faced by transgender and nonbinary students that can be worsened if student records don’t reflect their names and genders, for instance when they apply for jobs or graduate school. Use of birth names on the official documents can also reveal those who may not want to be “outed” as transgender or nonbinary, he said.

He said colleges often have different processes for updating student records after graduation that would be standardized under his bill. Many reflect students’ chosen names and genders in some documents but not always diplomas.

After graduation, former students would have to show just one form of legal identification, such as a driver’s license, state identification card, birth certificate, passport, social security card, or court order showing a change in name or gender.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News