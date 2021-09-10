California may end arrests for loitering for prostitution

“It’s not rocket science,” Cooper said. "You know who the players are and who they aren’t.”

“I know I'm probably not the only woman on the floor that was triggered when one of our colleagues said, ‘Well, they’re dressed that way,'” responded Bauer-Kahan. “Being ‘dressed that way’ is not a crime, and it will never be OK to be victimized because you were dressed in any manner."

The bill had support from both a former public defender, Assemblyman Ash Kalra, and a former prosecutor, Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, both Democrats.

“Law enforcement can help people without threatening to arrest them," Kalra said.

“This simply eliminates this vague provision in the penal code that allows for abuses for people that they simply be profiled for the wrong reasons," Muratsuchi said.

Wiener's bill has support from the American Civil Liberties Union as well as groups representing LGTBQ individuals and sex workers.

The ACLU said the measure “eliminates a law that allows police to rely on bias rather than evidence to criminalize otherwise legal activities like walking, dressing or standing in public.”