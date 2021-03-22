California may end 'spousal rape' distinction in punishment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would end what lawmakers called an archaic distinction between spousal rape and other forms of sexual assault under identical bills backed by proponents on Monday.

While there is no difference in the maximum penalties, those convicted of spousal rape currently can be eligible for probation instead of prison or jail.

They also may not have to register as a sex offender. The law currently requires anyone convicted of rape to register, but those convicted of spousal rape must register only under certain circumstances such as if the spouse was sentenced to state prison.

“The exact same act by a spouse is treated less punitively" under California law, said Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who is carrying one of the bills. “Rape is rape, regardless of marital status or not.”

California is one of 11 states that still distinguish between spousal rape and rape, after Minnesota most recently eliminated the exception in 2019, according to proponents.