California mobilizes National Guard amid concern over unrest

Oregon, Washington, Ohio and Pennsylvania are among states that also have deployed the National Guard. The Guard also has been placed at the U.S. Capitol, which was attacked and ransacked last week by Trump supporters.

The California state Capitol has largely been locked down for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but lawmakers have begun meeting there mostly with remote participation from the public. The Capitol has also been the site of weekly weekend clashes between Trump supporters and counter-demonstrators.

The highway patrol rejected a request for a daylong “Let Freedom Ring” rally Sunday that organizer Chris Bish had expected to draw 3,000 people. She said the goal was to gather petition signatures to recall Newsom, to register voters, to support her congressional campaign, and “to peacefully protest our compromised election.”

Bish has sued the governor over an earlier ban on protests, has been involved in unpermitted protests, and now is joining a lawsuit challenging the integrity of the November election. But she’s now telling her friends and supporters to stay away from the Capitol and any protests or rallies for fear they’ll get caught up between extremists on either fringe.

The highway patrol also barred what was billed as a “Peoples Inauguration Day Peace Rally,” for 100 people on Wednesday “due to the potential for civil unrest.”

