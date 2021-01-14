California mobilizes National Guard amid concern over unrest

The FBI Sacramento Field Office said it is working with other law enforcement agencies to prepare for any potential violence, and has agents, bomb technicians, tactical teams, intelligence teams and others standing by.

Hundreds of Guard members were deployed in Sacramento and elsewhere in the state last summer amid sometimes destructive protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The California state Capitol has largely been locked down for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. But lawmakers began meeting there again this week.

Their meetings are open to the public, but space is limited. On Thursday, three women berated senators about the COVID-19 vaccine during a committee hearing. One woman, who did not give her name, told lawmakers they would “be the first to go” when “the world collapses.”

“Keep telling us we can’t do anything about it and see how much longer we’re going to just sit here and wait to give public comment,” she said. “We didn’t buy guns for nothing.”

“Seventeen million guns were purchased in the United States. First time gun owners,” another woman told lawmakers. “What do you think they are going to do with that?”