California mulls relaxing rules about ballot signatures

That means a potential recall election could be dominated by vote-by-mail ballots in the state where nearly twice as many voters are registered as Democrats than Republicans.

But if the bill involving signatures becomes law, it would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2022, meaning it wouldn't be in place for a possible recall election later this year. However, the secretary of state's office could simply extend its temporary rules to include a recall election.

No one mentioned the recall during a public hearing Monday on the proposal. State Sen. Josh Becker, the bill's author and a Democrat from Menlo Park, said it will make permanent “what we know works from November 2020.”

Of the more than 17.7 million ballots Californians cast in the November general election, 49,816 ballots were rejected because a signature did not match. More than 86% of all ballots cast in that election were vote by mail.

“This gives confidence to all Californians that their votes are counted," Becker said.

Eric Harris, director of public policy for the advocacy group Disability Rights California, said the bill “has the best interests of voters in mind,” noting voters with disabilities are more likely to have their signatures rejected.