 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California OKs 1st Filipino American as attorney general
0 comments
AP

California OKs 1st Filipino American as attorney general

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
California OKs 1st Filipino American as attorney general

FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo, California Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his nomination for state's attorney general in San Francisco. California lawmakers on Thursday, April 22, 2021, approved the state's first Filipino American to hold the top law enforcement job in the nation's most populous state, saying the progressive Democrat is taking office during a critical debate over racial justice and the changing role of police.

 Noah Berger

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Thursday approved the state's first Filipino American to hold the top law enforcement job in the nation’s most populous state, saying the progressive Democrat is taking office during a critical debate over racial justice and the changing role of police.

Rob Bonta becomes California's second attorney general of Asian descent, after Kamala Harris. Harris' rise to U.S. senator and now vice president illustrates the prominence of the job.

“It’s the right choice at the right time,” said Democratic Sen. Dave Min. "Our Asian American community is experiencing unprecedented levels of hate and violence. We’ve seen at the same time that our state and nation are grappling with a wide array of challenges on racial unrest, domestic terrorism, a surge in gun violence, and the need for meaningful law enforcement reforms.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom, also a Democrat, last month nominated Bonta, 49, an assemblyman from the east San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda, to succeed Xavier Becerra. He resigned to become the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

The Assembly approved Bonta's nomination on a 62-0 vote with Republicans abstaining, while the Senate followed on a 29-6 rollcall with three additional Republicans not voting.

GOP Caucus chairwoman Sen. Patricia Bates said Republicans remain concerned about Bonta's progressive track record since he was elected to the Assembly in 2012, but were reassured by his promise "that he is very committed to a bipartisan role on issues that do affect our constituents.”

Republicans didn't support his nomination, Bates said, “but do want to recognize a commitment and a passion that he will bring to this assignment, and we wish him well and we very much look forward to working with him in the coming years.”

Bonta will be up for election with other statewide officials next year.

He takes office during a time of “a very strong examining of our justice system and whether it has really truly been just,” said Democratic Sen. Nancy Skinner.

Bonta will be responsible for enforcing laws that the Legislature has recently enacted “through the lens of racial equity,” Skinner said, including a law requiring his office to investigate police shootings that result in the deaths of unarmed civilians.

Bonta said after his confirmation that he views the attorney general as "the people’s attorney.”

“To fight for everyday folks, the vulnerable, the voiceless, the disadvantaged, those who need a champion, those who are hurting, being abused, and to push back and fight back against those in power who are overreaching that power or abusing that power,” he said. "That’s the job.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Journal reporter Dolly Butz talks about her efforts reporting on missing and murdered Indigenous women

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News