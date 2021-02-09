California panel calls for overhaul of sentencing laws

All sentences that would bring less than one year behind bars should be served in county jails rather than state prisons, because research shows offenders tend to do better if they stay closer to home and benefit from more rehabilitation programs, the committee said.

About 14,000 people annually serve less than a year in a state penitentiary and sending them to local jails would be a burden, said Cory Salzillo, spokesman for the California State Sheriffs’ Association.

“Many jails don’t have the capacity to take on more offenders,” Salzillo said.

No one should serve more than five years in county jail, the panel said, a change from current law. Lower level thefts should be misdemeanors unless they involved serious injury or use of a weapon, it said.

Committee members reported their review of the criminal code found laws that were “badly outdated” or “incoherent." The state's robbery law hasn't been updated since 1872, for instance, while several conflicting provisions govern which inmates should be considered for parole.