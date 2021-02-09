California probes whistleblower allegations from COVID lab

“The state is taking this very seriously and we’re looking into the allegations,” Tomas Aragon, director of California’s health department, told lawmakers on Monday. He didn’t respond to any specific allegations or offer a timeline for the investigation.

PerkinElmer is contracted by the state to process up to 150,000 coronavirus tests daily by March at the lab in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles. But records indicate the facility is currently processing an average of fewer than 20,000 daily tests while being paid a contracted rate for 100,000 tests per day, CBS13 reported.

The news station reported in November that the rate of inconclusive tests from the PerkinElmer facility was more than seven times higher than the other 22 state COVID-19 labs combined.

After those reports aired, a whistleblower contacted CBS13 to allege that the continued high number of inconclusive results was not due to a chemical reaction or a particularly sensitive test, but worker incompetence.

At least one person came forward out of concern for patients' health, the news station said.

Several internal documents indicate errors, including swapped specimen samples, that led to dozens of inaccurate results that were sent out to patients before the lab learned of the mistakes.