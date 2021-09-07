California recall vote offers test of Biden political clout

“There’s a little bit of a game that goes on about, you know, you’re not helping enough — because everyone wants to get help,” he said.

About three weeks ago, Newsom himself sounded the alarm that Democrats “up and down the state haven’t taken this seriously,” pointing to an “enthusiasm gap” between Republicans and Democrats.

At the time, Newsom said he had requested visits from Harris and Biden, and more engagement from national Democrats — and he got it. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, have appeared in anti-recall ads, while Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota campaigned with Newsom over the Labor Day weekend.

With Harris' and Biden’s arrivals over the next few days, Newsom will have the biggest names in the Democratic Party behind him, plus millions of dollars invested in turnout efforts from the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Governors’ Association.

Mark Mellman, a Democratic pollster who’s done extensive work in California, also noted that the visits will offer Harris and Biden the opportunity to shift the focus after a disastrous August back to his infrastructure agenda and a potential victory in a deep-blue state.