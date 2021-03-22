California reports issues with unemployment benefits website

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment benefits agency says "intermittent issues” on its website over the weekend caused delays for some people who were trying to certify their eligibility to continue receiving checks.

People who receive unemployment benefits must certify every two weeks that they are still eligible. They do this by logging into the Employment Development Department's website. But beginning on Sunday, the department said some people “encountered intermittent issues with the system.”

A statement from the department said even with the problems, more than half a million people were able to certify their eligibility since then. The department said anyone who hasn't been able to certify should “check back a little later.” Other areas of the website, including applications for unemployment insurance or state disability insurance, “are otherwise working fine,” the department said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the department said in an email responding to an inquiry from The Associated Press. “EDD's Information Technology team continues to work on resolving the issue to mitigate impacts.”