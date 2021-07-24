California Republicans approve recall endorsement process

Party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson had earlier advocated for an endorsement but now says she wants the delegates to decide.

“I have consistently called for a fair, transparent process that would allow our party to go into the recall election united and strong with a decision to endorse a candidate or a decision not to endorse,” Patterson said in a statement after the vote.

The dispute over whether the party should endorse underscores Republicans' challenges heading into the election. Though they successfully built on pandemic frustrations to get the recall on the ballot, they have an uphill climb to oust Newsom. Democrats in the state outnumber Republicans almost 2-to-1, and Newsom has far more campaign money to spend.

Cox, who ran against Newsom in the 2018 general election and lost badly, decried the endorsement process and said he won't participate. He says the party is trying to rig the vote in favor of Faulconer, who has a more moderate record than Cox and the other prominent Republicans.

Faulconer's campaign said this week an endorsement process would be divisive after earlier arguing for one. But his campaign manager Stephen Puetz said Faulconer would still seek the party's nod if the process went forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0