 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California Republicans elect new leader in state Assembly

  • Updated
  • 0
California GOP Leader

FILE — Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, speaks during the Assembly session on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The Assembly Republican Caucus elected Gallagher as the new GOP leader in the Assembly, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Gallagher replaces Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, of Valley Center.

 Rich Pedroncelli - staff, FILE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans in the California Assembly have elected a vocal critic of the state's Democratic governor as their new leader.

Assemblymember James Gallagher of Yuba City will replace Marie Waldron of Valley Center, the caucus announced Tuesday.

Republicans control 19 of the 80 seats in the state Assembly, making it impossible for them to slow down the Democratic majority. Waldron has been the Republican leader since 2018, but she has not been as visible as some of the party's other members.

Gallagher, meanwhile, has been one of the most outspoken critics of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. In 2020, Gallagher and fellow Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley sued Newsom over his executive orders during the pandemic — a lawsuit they eventually lost.

Term limits mean Waldron can run for re-election one more time in the fall before having to give up her seat. Gallagher won't be termed out until 2026. The vote to replace Waldron was unanimous, according to a news release from the caucus. Waldron now has a new title: Republican leader emeritus.

People are also reading…

“It has been an honor to have led our caucus since 2018," she said.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Gallagher praised Waldron, saying she “kept us on track” as the party picked up one seat from Democrats during the 2020 election cycle during her time as Republican leader.

“We're going to continue to do that," Gallagher said.

But it will be difficult in a state where Republicans make up just over 24% of registered voters compared to 46% for Democrats. Republicans have no statewide elected officers. They haven't had a majority in the state Legislature since Republicans briefly controlled the state Assembly in 1996.

Gallagher said his goal is to return Republicans to the majority by speaking "directly to Californians who, I think, have had enough of decades of Democrats' super majority rule.”

“When they look around their neighborhoods they see it's harder and harder to afford a house or to afford rent; they see crime on the rise and getting worse,” he said. “Look, we have better ideas and we think there is a better path forward.”

While Republicans don't have the numbers to pass legislation, they have influenced some decisions. Last year, Republicans clamored for a pause in the state gas tax increases amid historic state budget surpluses. This year, Newsom has proposed to halt a scheduled gas tax increase in July — a proposal that has yet to be voted on by the Legislature.

Gallagher, an attorney who is married and has five children, says he see's one of the party's roles is to hold the Democrats accountable for things like fraud in the state's unemployment benefits department and combating and preventing wildfires. Gallagher represents a northern California district that includes the town of Paradise, which was mostly destroyed by a wildfire in 2018.

“We’re very focused on accountability: Accountability when it comes to wildfire dollars and how they are getting spent and ensuring communities are safe so we don’t have another Paradise,” he said. “We’re focused on how we make government better for people.”

Gallagher's first task will be to lead Republicans through the 2022 elections, which will include five special elections to fill vacancies from Democratic districts before all 80 seats are up for election in November.

“We're working with our party, working with candidates, so we're going to take every opportunity where we can speak to the voters and talk about these issues,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News