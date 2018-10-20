Try 1 month for 99¢

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republicans running in Nevada's hotly contested races for governor and U.S. Senate are taking aim at a common target as they try to maintain GOP control of the seats: California.

As more Californians have poured across the state line over the past few years, some Nevada Republicans fear a state that already has become a political battleground will begin to resemble its deep blue neighbor.

GOP candidates are appealing to conservative voters with warnings about life in California: sanctuary cities, crippling business regulations, out-of-control housing prices and a worsening homeless crisis.

Californians have long made up at least one-third of new residents to Nevada but this year are on track to comprise 40 percent of new residents. Many of them head to Nevada to escape sky-high housing costs.

