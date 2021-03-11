California says insurers owe drivers more pandemic refunds

Insurance companies set rates using historical data to determine how much risk is involved.

California ordered the refunds under a 1988 voter-approved law saying insurers can’t charge rates that are excessive or unfairly discriminatory. New Jersey early in the pandemic also directed companies to return premiums because of their reduced risk.

Consumer Watchdog founder Harvey Rosenfield, who wrote the insurance reform ballot measure, said Lara also should order each company to file a new rate plan to prevent future overcharges.

“They’ve been doing these kind of ballpark" estimates, Rosenfield said, while new rate plans would be “a more precise way of targeting who owes what to whom.”

That could be a two-edged sword, based on how quickly the economy is projected to recover and what lifestyle and workplace changes become permanent as the pandemic eases.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs. It may be that in a few months' time, with everybody getting vaccinated, all the cars will be out of quarantine like the people," Rosenfield said. On the other hand, “it may never go back to the way it used to be."

Lara also ordered commercial insurance companies to provide data about their losses as many businesses shut down during the pandemic.

