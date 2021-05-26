California Senate approves taking badges from bad officers

“Have some faith in people," she said. “News flash: Black folks, brown folks are pretty conservative when it comes to law enforcement. We like to be safe too.”

Sen. Henry Stern was among those saying legal definitions in the bill are too ambiguous and must be tightened in the Assembly.

Stern also said there was an underlying tension against white senators like himself who supported the bill but want improvements - “that somehow it is racist to ask questions, especially if you are white.”

“It is unfair and it is unbecoming of this body to castigate or to demonize colleagues based on their race,” said Stern, whose district includes Thousand Oaks and other suburbs north of Los Angeles.

He added later that “We need to make sure that as we go after the worst — the people who dishonor this profession — that we’re not also deterring young people from going out to be good officers, because we still need law enforcement officials in the state of California who have honor and who want to serve.”

Senators advanced the bail reform bill after voters in November defeated a law what would have ended cash bail in favor of risk assessments.