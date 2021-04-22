California Senate OKs supervised sites for drug users

“Unlike the Trump administration, President Biden takes a science-based approach to addiction,” said state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who authored the California legislation. “We hope the administration will allow states to pilot evidence-based strategies like safe consumption sites.”

In California, 45% of drug overdose deaths involved opioids in 2018, resulting in more than 2,400 deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Prescription pain killers accounted for about half of the deaths. But the biggest increases in deaths have come from heroin overdoses, which more than doubled between 2012 and 2018. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, increased more than 800% during the same period.

“Forcing people to use drugs on our streets doesn't make anyone safer,” Wiener said. “Let's, instead, take a public health approach to drug use, with trained professionals who can provide clean supplies, overdose prevention medication, and access to drug treatment programs.”

All Republicans in the state Senate voted against the bill, along with two Democrats. The Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement that the bill would “establish taxpayer-staffed and funded drug dens.”