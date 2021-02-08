California sets home hardening standards to lower fire risks

“Both consumers and industry should embrace mitigation because we are at a crossroads, where we all realize that we have to reduce the overall fire risk and unfortunately, fires are not going to go away anytime soon,” Lara said.

Insurers cautioned that more research is needed to gauge the mitigation measures.

“Unlike hurricane and earthquake mitigation, the science of wildfire mitigation is far more complex and still developing. While we understand what steps need to be taken, we do not yet have a quantifiable understanding of the impact these risk reduction efforts will have," said Mark Sektnan, vice president of state government relations at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association,

Insurers paid over $26 billion in claims for the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, and an estimated $7 billion for last year’s wildfires, according to the association.

Researchers working to provide insurance companies a quantifiable figure on the risk reduction measures say they're making progress but they still have a ways to go.

“But I can see a path to progressively bend down the risk curve and limit the extent of wildfire damages,” said Roy Wright, the head of the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

