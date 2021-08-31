California spending big money to get out the recall vote

A similar campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election was mired in controversy after the state partnered with SKDK, a Washington-based firm whose managing partner, Anita Dunn, was a senior adviser to then-candidate Joe Biden, a Democrat. That prompted outcry from Republicans and even some Democrats.

Though the Legislature approved the money in June, the secretary of state did not award the contract until mid-August, just as recall ballots were hitting mailboxes. That's left the group with a short window of time to get out their messaging ahead of Election Day on Sept. 14.

“Reminding people to go out and vote in September is like asking someone to have a new behavior," Legay said. “We're trying to drive a behavior change campaign in four weeks. I don't think there's a precedent of that."

Ballots have two questions: Should Newsom be recalled, and if so, who should replace him? Voters have 46 possible replacements to choose from. If a majority of voters want Newsom gone, the replacement with the most votes will become the governor.

Newsom's campaign and the state Democratic Party are urging voters to vote no on the recall and ignore the second question. The idea is to diminish interest in an alternative to Newsom but that's drawn criticism even within the Democratic Party from those who say it disenfranchises voters.

