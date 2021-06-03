California to allow sale of to-go cocktails through 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There's one pandemic change that Californians are sure to toast: The to-go cocktail.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will continue allowing restaurants to sell takeout alcohol and keep expanded outdoor dining through the end of the year. Restaurants turned to takeout and outdoor dining during the past year as coronavirus restrictions severely limited indoor service.

“I’m very excited about this and I think this is a good thing for our economic recovery. It’s also a good thing for our public health because what occurs is more people will still be outside," Newsom, a Democrat, said during a news conference outside Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco.

The extensions come as California plans to lift most business restrictions and social distancing rules on June 15, allowing restaurants to resume indoor service at full capacity. Even so, maintaining outdoor dining could help the state control virus spread, Newsom said.