California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California's governor is pledging a more seamless coronavirus vaccination system that should make it easier for nearly 40 million residents to know when it's their turn to get vaccinated and where to sign up, easing some of the confusion and angst as 58 counties try to roll out the scarce shots themselves.

The state would move to an age-based eligibility system after vaccinating those now at the front of the line, including health care workers, food and agriculture workers, teachers, emergency personnel and seniors 65 and older, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news briefing Monday.

The nation's most populous state has had a rocky vaccine rollout in the six weeks since U.S. hospitals started inoculating health care workers. Some counties are opening up appointments to anyone 65 and older, while others are sticking to patients 75 and up. Frustrated local officials say they don't have enough vaccine and few answers for constituents.

Newsom, a Democrat, said his administration is “simplifying and standardizing the process statewide" to get all eligible Californians vaccinated in a timely manner.