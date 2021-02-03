California unemployment chief vows changes after audits

State officials say the state has paid at least $11 billion to people whose identities it has been unable to verify, which the department says is likely fraud. Millions of other people might have to pay back some of their benefits because the agency overpaid them, sometimes through no fault of their own.

“Should people be pissed off because they did everything right and then what happened was EDD screwed up and, you know, of course they should be. You can't blame them for that," Saenz said.

The agency has made some changes. Federal guidelines say people filing legitimate unemployment claims should receive their first payment within 14 to 21 days of their application. In October, California met this timeline just 40% of the time. By Dec. 31, however, the state met the timeline 76% of the time. The goal is to get above 87%.

“It is encouraging to see that we are at least going in the right direction,” said Carol Williams, the department's chief deputy director of operations.