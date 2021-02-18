California virus aid plan would pay $600 each to millions

About 59,000 restaurants and bars would separately get two years of waived annual license fees that can range from $455 to $1,235. More than 600,000 barbering and cosmetology individuals and businesses will also be able to keep their usual licensing fees for two years.

“People are hungry and hurting, and businesses our communities have loved for decades are at risk of closing their doors,” Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins said in lauding the agreement.

Additional money also will be allotted for state-subsidized child care and preschool providers that collectively serve about 400,000 children, as well as low-income students in the University of California, California State University and California Community College systems.

Finally, a fresh $24 million would be provided for a program that puts farm and food processing workers up in hotels if they contract the virus and have no place to isolate, Newsom said Wednesday as he spoke at a community vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley, a region that’s home to many farmworkers.