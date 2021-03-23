California virus cases keep falling, more businesses reopen

Also moving to the moderate tier are Lassen, Trinity and Yolo counties, all in Northern California.

Sierra County joined similarly isolated Alpine County in the least restrictive yellow tier with minimal virus transmission and restrictions. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently said the state is developing a new “green tier” that would end many restrictions altogether.

It’s likely that within a few weeks Los Angeles, San Diego and much of the rest of the state will be in the lowest two tiers.

The changes come as California continues to see dramatic improvements since the deadliest surge started in late fall and peaked in early January. The state’s seven-day positive rate for tests now is just 1.7% while a robust 30% of intensive care unit beds are available.

During the darkest days of the pandemic, hospitals in Los Angeles and other locations ran out of usual ICU beds and in some cases set up tents in parking lots to triage patients.

California’s Central Valley, where most of the country’s fruits and vegetables are grown, has seen marked improvement in the last two months but continues to lag other regions. Still, progress is being made. Stanislaus County and Kern County, the second-most populous in the San Joaquin Valley, moved out of the most restrictive tier.