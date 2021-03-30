California virus rules ease as vaccine eligibility loosens

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California health officials are expected to announce on Tuesday additional counties that can allow more businesses to reopen more business and permit more recreational activities, amid low coronavirus case and hospitalization rates and increased vaccinations.

While health officials across the country are urging caution because of a surge in new cases of COVID-19, aquariums and amusement parks are on track to reopen in California.

The typically crowded Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk reopens on Thursday, while Universal Studios Hollywood plans to reopen April 16. The Monterey Bay Aquarium will follow in May.

Meanwhile, California is expanding vaccine eligibility to people 50 and older starting Thursday and to all adults on April 15.

The San Francisco Bay Area county of Contra Costa announced Tuesday that vaccines are now available for residents age 16 and older, saying it has thousands of vaccine appointments available at its community clinics this week because of increased supply from the state and federal governments. The county has about 1.2 million people.