California wildfire smoke closes Reno schools, Tahoe parks

Although the health district has not taken such action, a Stage 3 episode allows the district control officer to issue a shelter-in-place or evacuation order. It also provides authority for the officer to “curtail operations for specific public, commercial and industrial establishments” which are deemed not necessary for public health and safety “and are contributing to the declared emergency episode.”

Under Stage 4, the highest level, the officer may curtail operations at all such businesses and establishments.

The National Weather Service said significant smoke and air quality impacts will continue across the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Susanville, California, and parts of western Nevada at least through Wednesday.

The greatest potential for hazardous levels are in Reno, Carson City, Minden, Lake Tahoe, Susanville and Truckee, California, the service said.

It said there’s potential for some temporary improvements in air quality each late afternoon and early evening for some areas, but shifting winds make it difficult to say exactly where and for how long.

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

