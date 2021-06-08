California worker board to again reconsider mask standards

It can't adopt new changes without posting the proposed revisions and giving the public at least five calendar days of notice, she said. That potentially sets up further public comment and action at the board's regularly scheduled June 17 meeting.

Even then, the board previously said it could take weeks if not months to make significant new revisions that would then need to be drafted into legal language and come up for a vote after more public discussion.

The board's decision to adopt rules that are stricter than the pending state guidelines has put Gov. Gavin Newsom in an awkward position as the state nears what he promised would be a full reopening.

Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego city councilman who backs recalling the governor in an election likely this fall, in an email to supporters on Tuesday referred to what he termed an “absurd new mask mandate” that “is not only an inconvenience to workers, but this anti-science policy imposes significant costs on small businesses and opens them up to costly frivolous lawsuits.”

Business groups opposed to workplace mask requirement say Newsom could use his executive powers to override the decision of his appointed board, though he seemed disinclined to overtly step in when asked about that option on Friday.