California's mask rule for schools prompts controversy

The mask requirement actually became public Friday, and during the weekend Zacherson said his group received more than $15,000 in donations to fund a lawsuit against the state. Overall, Zachreson said the group has more than $65,000 to prepare the lawsuit, which he said will be filed in coming weeks.

“Newsom had one last opportunity to show that he could put children first with these school reopening guidelines, and he blew it,” added Zachreson, who said he voted for Newsom in 2018 but plans to vote to recall him in the Sept. 14th election.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco, had said public schools should reconsider masking requirements once hospitalization rates fall below five per 100,000 people in a community and at least two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While those thresholds have been met in some parts of California, Gandhi called the state's new rules “reasonable." She said eliminating the physical distancing requirement “is one of the best things California can do” to get children back in classrooms.

Masking children, she said, “is probably one of the most gray areas that we have" because there is so little data about children.